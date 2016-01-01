Overview

Dr. Michael Siswick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Siswick works at North Penn Podiatry in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Schwenksville, PA and Coatesville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.