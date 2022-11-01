Dr. Michael Sisti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sisti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sisti, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Sisti works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sisti?
One thing I neglected to say was my complete confidence in Dr. Sisti's surgical skills. Under most circumstances, I might have been frightened to have such a serious surgery but I was sure that Dr. Sisti and his team were up to the task. Thank you to all of you for a job well done.
About Dr. Michael Sisti, MD
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649209008
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sisti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sisti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sisti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sisti works at
Dr. Sisti has seen patients for Meningiomas, Acoustic Neuroma and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sisti speaks Spanish.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.