Dr. Michael Sisack, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Sisack, MD is a internal medicine specialist in Flemington, NJ. Dr. Sisack completed a residency at Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sisack is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hunterdon Center for Dermatology Mohs Laboratory
    63 Church St, Flemington, NJ 08822 (908) 237-4124
  2. 2
    Hunterdon Center for Dermatology
    1 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 (908) 237-0940
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Warts
Acne
Dermatitis
Warts

Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Genital Warts
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Keystone Health Plan East
  • MagnaCare
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • QualCare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Michael Sisack, MD

  Internal Medicine
  31 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  English
  Male
  1073552576
Education & Certifications

  Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
  UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
  Dermatology
  Hunterdon Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Sisack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisack is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Sisack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sisack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisack.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.