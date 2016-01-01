Dr. Michael Sisack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sisack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sisack, MD is a internal medicine specialist in Flemington, NJ. Dr. Sisack completed a residency at Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sisack is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Hunterdon Center for Dermatology Mohs Laboratory63 Church St, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-4124
Hunterdon Center for Dermatology1 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-0940Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Michael Sisack, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073552576
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
