Dr. Michael Sipple, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sipple, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Locations
Syracuse Gastroenterological Assoc PC8100 Oswego Rd Ste 140, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 641-1966
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sipple retired in 2019.
About Dr. Michael Sipple, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Sipple has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipple has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipple.
