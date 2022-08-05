Dr. Michael Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Singh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Sciulli Foot and Ankle Clinics LLC5200 Centre Ave Ste 307, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 802-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Great doctor! Fixed my husband's thoracic outlet syndrome. Explains everything going on and staff is very nice. Wish all doctors was like this.
About Dr. Michael Singh, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1598795015
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Medical Center Inc
- SUNY At Buffalo Med Consortium
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.