Dr. Michael Singerman, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
Overview

Dr. Michael Singerman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, South Pointe Hospital and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.

Dr. Singerman works at Atrium Foot Specialists in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atrium Foot Specialists
    23250 Mercantile Rd Ste 120, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 591-1600
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
  • South Pointe Hospital
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 07, 2021
    My husband and I have utilized Dr. Singerman's services for many years. I have gone elsewhere at times for certain procedures (and those doctors were very good too), but I have always returned to him as my "main man of podiatry." My husband agrees that Dr. Singerman is a dedicated physician with a lot of experience and knowledge, and that he also has a great personality. He has always answered all of our questions, and in our opinion his good results speak for themselves! One example is that he performed successful surgery on my husband on both of his feet to remove painful internal growths--and as a result of the surgery, as well as medication Dr. Singerman prescribed, my husband hasn't had a recurrence of that problem for the better part of 2 decades! Dr. Singerman also does his best to be as gentle as possible while taking care of my (and my husband's) feet--and he is tolerant of the fact that my feet are VERY sensitive! My husband and I feel fortunate to be his patients.
    Doreen Lazarus-Harris — May 07, 2021
    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    NPI: 1730121674
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • The OH State Univ
