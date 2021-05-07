Overview

Dr. Michael Singerman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, South Pointe Hospital and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.



Dr. Singerman works at Atrium Foot Specialists in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.