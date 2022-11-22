See All Otolaryngologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Michael Singer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Singer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of G

Dr. Singer works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1 Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2 Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Singer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760658595
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of G
    Residency
    • sun
    Internship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Singer’s profile.

    Dr. Singer has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

