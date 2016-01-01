Dr. Michael Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Simpson, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
El Paso Dermatology1700 Murchison Dr Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-3254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Simpson, MD
- Dermatology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Hives, Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simpson speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
