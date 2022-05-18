Overview

Dr. Michael Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Simpson works at Centura Orthopedics Audubon in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.