Dr. Michael Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Simon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
Broward Urology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 499-7696
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have been with Dr Simon for the past 15 years ,service has been excellent never had any problems .always in and out , Staff is wonderful to work with.I would recommend him to everyone Excellent Dr ,very easy to talk and very understanding and compassionate.
About Dr. Michael Simon, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1700885761
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Baylor Scott Department Of Urology
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simon speaks Russian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
