Overview

Dr. Michael Simmons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Simmons works at JACKSON COUNTY HOSPITAL in Scottsboro, AL with other offices in Fort Payne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.