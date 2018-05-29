Dr. Michael Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Simmons, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Simmons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.
Dr. Simmons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Highlands Medical Center380 Woods Cove Rd, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 259-4444
-
2
Mountain Lake Urology PC1608 GLENN BLVD SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968 Directions (256) 997-2000
-
3
Mtn. Lake Urology, PC750 Byron Rd, Scottsboro, AL 35769 Directions (256) 259-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simmons?
Dr Simmons is very knowledgeable. He has an excellent bedside manner. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Simmons, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225023344
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health System Inc
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.