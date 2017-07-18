Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Simmons, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Simmons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Timonium, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 57 Wtimonium Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simmons is a wonderful ,knowledgeable, caring doctor.
About Dr. Michael Simmons, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1104931328
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
