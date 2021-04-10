Dr. Sim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Sim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital
Dr. Sim works at
Locations
Indiana University Anesthesiol1130 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (313) 916-8445
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Hi I’m Dr. Sim patient my name is Angelica Macchia and he just did my surgery April 2,2021. Firsts of all I would like to thank you to Dr. Sim for taking good care of me. He is very very excellent Doctor and I highly recommend him who ever has a problem with thyroid cancer like I had and any parts of you neck and Head. When the first time I met to see him I have a strong feelings that God gave me to him to help me with my thyroid and Use him as an instrument to heal me with my thyroid, and that feeling that I feel which is I’m in a good hands. Praise God!! I’m so glad that the surgery was successful and everything good! Thank you so much Dr. Michael Sim for the sweet and kind taking good care of me. I keep continuing and praying to God that you can help more patience heal them in your good hands. To God all be the glory!! God bless.
About Dr. Michael Sim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sim has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tracheal Surgery and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.