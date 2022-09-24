Dr. Michael Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Silverstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Silverstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Neurology Group211 Essex St Ste 202, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverstein?
I rate him the highest rating possible. He is a wonderful doctor who is warm, ,friendly with a good sense of humor.
About Dr. Michael Silverstein, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255587366
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- 2005
- Rush Medical College
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.