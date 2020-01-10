Overview

Dr. Michael Silverman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.