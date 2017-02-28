Dr. Michael Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Silver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Silver works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Clinic At Executive Park12 Executive Park Dr NE Fl 5, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silver?
first doctor i have seen for neurological problems and hasn't pushed pills on me but truly wants to determine the cause of the symptoms
About Dr. Michael Silver, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1952567901
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Migraine, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.