Dr. Michael Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Silver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 305-2700
Doctors College73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 831-2970
Westchester Medical Groupthe3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 305-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Westchester Medical Group PC1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 305-2700
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
First time seeing Dr. silver .. I was a nervous wreck .. his nurse was so nice and when the doc came into the room he was so personable and cheery he immediately put me at ease .. he explained everything and I felt that I was in great hands .. highly recommend
About Dr. Michael Silver, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
