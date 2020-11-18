Overview

Dr. Michael Silvas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Silvas works at Community Health Centers in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.