Overview

Dr. Michael Silpa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Silpa works at Gastroenterology Associates of the East Bay in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Alameda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Viral Hepatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.