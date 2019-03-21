Dr. Michael Silpa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silpa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Silpa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Silpa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Berkeley Office2510 Webster St, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 548-6555
Intuitive Chiropractic & Wellness Center2363 Mariner Square Dr Ste 155, Alameda, CA 94501 Directions (510) 548-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Great! Dr. Silpa is very knowledgeable and gets down to business quickly.
About Dr. Michael Silpa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Highland Genl Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Silpa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silpa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silpa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silpa has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Viral Hepatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silpa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silpa speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Silpa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silpa.
