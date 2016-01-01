Overview

Dr. Michael Silberstein, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Silberstein works at Patricia Ann Devine in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.