Dr. Michael Silberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Silberstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Silberstein, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Dr. Silberstein works at
Locations
-
1
Bariatric Office16 Guion Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 365-3284
-
2
Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital110 Lockwood Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silberstein?
About Dr. Michael Silberstein, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942459060
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack U Med Ctr
- New York University Sch Med
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silberstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silberstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silberstein works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.