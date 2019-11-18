Overview

Dr. Michael Silao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, L A Downtown Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Silao works at Michael Silao, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.