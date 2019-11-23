Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 723-1635MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe468 Cadieux Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 473-1000
Michigan Orthopedic Surgeons26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 663-1900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Pulsar Medical Associates PC27207 Lahser Rd Ste 200B, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 663-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sikorsky's for over 10-years. He is the only doctor that has ever been able to diagnose, treat and manage my issues. I love this doctor and his staff, they are all AMAZING. I cannot say enough good things about this doctor. I have seen many doctors for my condition and he is by far the best. i recommend him to everyone that speaks to me about pain and/or issues he may be able to assist with. We need more doctors like Dr. Sikorsky. He is very nice, friendly, remembers you as a patient and personal things about you. If he doesn't have the answer he will find it out. He recommends other avenues of treatment that he may not do, but that would help your issues. He is not all about money. He is an amazing person and an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Michael Sikorsky, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629043955
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
