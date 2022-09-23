Dr. Michael Sifri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sifri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sifri, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sifri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Locations
Sifri Eye Center2745 Anderson Ferry Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Directions (513) 922-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Sifri was wonderful. I had a great experience with my cataract surgery. Every visit pre-op was informative, and the surgeries (both eyes) went very well. I have no complaints. His staff at the office and the staff at the surgery center were kind and attentive. The staff in the Operating Room kept me well-informed about what was happening the entire time. I felt very comfortable, and Dr. Sifri told me what was going on through the entire procedure.
About Dr. Michael Sifri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Miami University
Dr. Sifri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sifri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sifri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sifri has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Keratitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sifri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Sifri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sifri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sifri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sifri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.