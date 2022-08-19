Overview

Dr. Michael Siegenthaler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Bern, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Siegenthaler works at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.