Dr. Michael Siegel, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Siegel, MD is a dermatologist in Waterford, MI. Dr. Siegel completed a residency at University Mich Affil Hosps. He currently practices at Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Siegel is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Waterford Office1095 W Huron St, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 682-9611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Michael Siegel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1104915875
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Affil Hosps
- University Utah Affil Hosps
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.