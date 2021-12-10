Overview

Dr. Michael Sia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Sia works at Michael H.T. Sia MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.