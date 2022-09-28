Dr. Michael Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shuler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Shuler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Shuler works at
Athens Orthopedic Clinic1765 Old West Broad St Bldg 2-200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-1663
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Had a really good visit! Dr shular explained every question I asked . Dr Shular has been is a terrific surgeon I have had 3 surgeries in 2 years & I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Shuler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497944565
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Emory University
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
