Dr. Michael Shuler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (139)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Shuler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Shuler works at Athens Orthopedic Clinic in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Athens Orthopedic Clinic
    1765 Old West Broad St Bldg 2-200, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 549-1663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Had a really good visit! Dr shular explained every question I asked . Dr Shular has been is a terrific surgeon I have had 3 surgeries in 2 years & I would highly recommend him!
    — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Shuler, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1497944565
    Education & Certifications

    University of Washington
    Emory University
    Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shuler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shuler works at Athens Orthopedic Clinic in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Shuler’s profile.

    Dr. Shuler has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

