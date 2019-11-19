Overview

Dr. Michael Shuck, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Shuck works at PRIMARY MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.