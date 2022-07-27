Overview

Dr. Michael Shternfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. Shternfeld works at Connecticut Center for Sight in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.