Dr. Michael Shternfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Shternfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Locations
Manchester Ear Nose & Throat Center LLC2800 Tamarack Ave Ste 102, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 648-0638
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Shternfeld has helped me to have some of the best sleep of my life. I have been a patient for about ten years and each time I have visited him my ability to breathe through my nose has become better and better. My sleep is so satisfying now.
About Dr. Michael Shternfeld, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Beth Israel Med Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shternfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shternfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shternfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shternfeld has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shternfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Shternfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shternfeld.
