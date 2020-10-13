Dr. Michael Shomaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shomaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shomaker, MD
Dr. Michael Shomaker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Medical School and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Colorado Kidney Care9195 Grant St Ste 110, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (720) 743-7273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Nephrologists PC1606 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 340, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (303) 963-0438MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Platte Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
He has been my Kidney Doctor for 2 years now and I am truly impressed with him and his care. He has helped me with correcting the down turn of my kidneys. He is very personal and easy to talk to. He listen to my concerns and how I am doing. I would definitely recommend him!
- Nephrology
- English
- 1932276581
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Medical School
- Nephrology
