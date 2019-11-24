Overview

Dr. Michael Shockley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from US ARMY MEDICAL DEPARTMENT CENTER AND SCHOOL and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Shockley works at Gynecologic Associates of Parkersburg Inc. in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.