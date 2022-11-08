See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Michael Shingles, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Shingles, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Shingles works at Sparrow Medical Group Critical Care in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sparrow Sports Medicine
    2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-8890
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Michael Shingles, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164466223
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University, E. Lansing, MI
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Midwestern University-Orthopedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Botsford Hospital (Michigan State University)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Michigan-Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Shingles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shingles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shingles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shingles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shingles works at Sparrow Medical Group Critical Care in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Shingles’s profile.

    Dr. Shingles has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shingles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Shingles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shingles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shingles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shingles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

