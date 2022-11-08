Overview

Dr. Michael Shingles, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Shingles works at Sparrow Medical Group Critical Care in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.