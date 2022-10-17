Overview

Dr. Michael Shiman, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Shiman works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches - Cardiology in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.