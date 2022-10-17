Dr. Michael Shiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Shiman, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
MSPB Dermatology Dr. Michael Shiman10075 S Jog Rd Ste 306, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 424-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for yrs always a pleasant experience
About Dr. Michael Shiman, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shiman speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiman.
