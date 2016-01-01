Dr. Michael Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shih, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital, Heywood Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
North County Nephrology Assn. PC551 Electric Ave, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 345-1166
Heywood Hospital242 Green St, Gardner, MA 01440 Directions (978) 630-6457
Francis A D'ambrosio Sr M.d.50 Memorial Dr, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-4535
- Athol Memorial Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shih has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.