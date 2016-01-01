Overview

Dr. Michael Shih, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital, Heywood Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Shih works at North County Nephrology in Fitchburg, MA with other offices in Gardner, MA and Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.