Overview

Dr. Michael Sherry, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Sherry works at SEWICKLEY MEDICAL ONCOLOGY & HEMATOLOGY PC in Coraopolis, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.