Dr. Michael Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Sherman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Michael P Sherman MD Phd A Medical Corp.500 Lennon Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-9610
Contra Costa Oncology1320 El Capitan Dr Ste 330, Danville, CA 94526 Directions (925) 806-9700
Muir Oncology Imaging and Treatment Center3000 Oak Rd Ste 111, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 939-9610
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Sherman is an outstanding physician. Incredibly competent and intelligent with superior patient care. Super knowledgeable with attention to details; providing best treatment options with compassion. I needed to look no further to find a physician that could give me critical and state of the art care and answer my many questions. THANK YOU Dr. Sherman! And, thank you Contra Costa Oncology staff for making me feel so welcome!
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
- Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Laboratory Of Dr. Warner C. Greene, Gladstone Institute Of Virology & Immunology, Ucsf
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell University
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
