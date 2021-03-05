See All Oncologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Michael Sherman, MD

Oncology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Sherman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Sherman works at Contra Costa Oncology in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Danville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael P Sherman MD Phd A Medical Corp.
    500 Lennon Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-9610
  2. 2
    Contra Costa Oncology
    1320 El Capitan Dr Ste 330, Danville, CA 94526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 806-9700
  3. 3
    Muir Oncology Imaging and Treatment Center
    3000 Oak Rd Ste 111, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-9610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2021
    Dr. Sherman is an outstanding physician. Incredibly competent and intelligent with superior patient care. Super knowledgeable with attention to details; providing best treatment options with compassion. I needed to look no further to find a physician that could give me critical and state of the art care and answer my many questions. THANK YOU Dr. Sherman! And, thank you Contra Costa Oncology staff for making me feel so welcome!
    Ramona — Mar 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Sherman, MD
    About Dr. Michael Sherman, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164643359
    Education & Certifications

    • Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Laboratory Of Dr. Warner C. Greene, Gladstone Institute Of Virology & Immunology, Ucsf
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

