Dr. Michael Sher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Sher works at Michael L Sher MD LLC in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.