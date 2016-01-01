Dr. Michael Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Shen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Everett, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4526 Federal Ave Bldg 1, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 349-8300
- 2 3320 173rd Pl NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions (425) 349-8700
- 3 4807 196th St SW Ste 100, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (425) 774-4269
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?
About Dr. Michael Shen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1275747909
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.