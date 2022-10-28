See All Neurologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Michael Shen, MD

Neurology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Shen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Shen works at Saddleback Valley Neuroscience in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kiet Loc. Apc
    24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 150, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 (949) 837-1130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Headache
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Very professional, yet personable Doctor. I took my mom to Dr. Shen for few years and now take my dad to see Dr. Shen as well. From EMG, numbness, headache etc. Many concerns have been addressed and we are all very pleased and grateful. Dr. Shen is the best Doctor we have ever met. My family highly recommend Dr. Shen as anyone's neurologist!
    Jones Family — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Shen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    1154402238
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Primary Care
