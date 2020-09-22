Dr. Michael Shelling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shelling, MD
Dr. Michael Shelling, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.
Michael L Shelling MD LLC10075 S Jog Rd Ste 206, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 731-4900
Dr Shelling is the best dermatologist I have seen. My brother died at 39 of melanoma & Dr Shelling takes a personal interest in his patients, is very knowledgeable, has excellent communication skills and i trust him with my life. Wish my brother could have found him instead of the one he got that misdiagnosed him! I recommend Dr Shelling to everyone I know! And his staff is very kind as well.
About Dr. Michael Shelling, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Shelling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelling has seen patients for Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shelling speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.