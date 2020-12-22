Overview

Dr. Michael Sheldon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Ada and Sanford Broadway Medical Center.



Dr. Sheldon works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.