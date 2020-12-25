Dr. Michael Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Shea, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Locations
6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Shea is a phenomenal doctor, he’s patient, has a great sense of humor, he’s compassionate and always listens carefully to my medical needs. He is a top rate doctor, I’d recommend him to anyone. Very easy to work with from a patient perspective. His staff are first rate & always polite & they go above and beyond to make sure you’re comfortable as a patient. Phenomenal doctor and staff! 10 stars- ??????????????????
About Dr. Michael Shea, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194875807
Education & Certifications
- SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
- St Vincent Health Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
