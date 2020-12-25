See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Michael Shea, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Shea, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Shea works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Scan
McMurray's Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
Bone Scan
McMurray's Test
Spinal and Postural Screening

Bone Scan Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1194875807
Education & Certifications

  • SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
  • St Vincent Health Center
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Dr. Michael Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shea works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shea’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

