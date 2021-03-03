See All Ophthalmologists in Lyndhurst, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Shaughnessy works at Zeeba Clinic in Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brainard Surgery Center
    29017 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 460-8000
  2. 2
    NOMS University Ophthalmology
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 110, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 382-8022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Erosion
Drusen
Visual Field Defects
Corneal Erosion
Drusen
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2021
    He is very personable and I never feel rushed. He explains everything even if I ask twice. Highly recommend.
    Elaine Watson — Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699728402
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    • Case Western/U Hosp
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaughnessy works at Zeeba Clinic in Lyndhurst, OH. View the full address on Dr. Shaughnessy’s profile.

    Dr. Shaughnessy has seen patients for Corneal Erosion and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaughnessy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaughnessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

