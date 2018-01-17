See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Waldorf, MD
Dr. Michael Sharon, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Sharon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Sharon works at UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Endocrinology in Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Endocrinology
    12070 Old Line Ctr, Waldorf, MD 20602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 870-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Charles Regional Medical Center
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 17, 2018
I have never felt so relaxed in a doctor’s office as I did with Dr. Sharon. I forgot I was in a doctors office. He performed a sonogram at no charge to me or my insurance, and with him doing that procedure, he was able to discover the nodule being different that was originally thought to be. He contacted the American Radiology and at no fault of the Radiology dept. it was due to a faulty sonogram, which they performed again at no charge. I would recommend Dr. Sharon if you want a caring Dr.
Janet Duker in Indian Head, MD — Jan 17, 2018
About Dr. Michael Sharon, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1265454953
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center|Natl Inst Hlth
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Sharon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sharon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sharon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sharon works at UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Endocrinology in Waldorf, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sharon’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

