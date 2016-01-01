Overview

Dr. Michael Share, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Share works at MDVIP - Los Angeles, California in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.