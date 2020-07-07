Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8918
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8918
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Shapiro is an amazing trauma surgeon who cares deeply for his patients. He is kind and passionate about his work. I cannot thank him enough for saving my life.
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891749677
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
