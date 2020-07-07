Overview

Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.