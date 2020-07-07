See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611
    Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891749677
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

