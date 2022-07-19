Overview

Dr. Michael Shao, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Shao works at CTVSA in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Lymphedema and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.