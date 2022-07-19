See All Vascular Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michael Shao, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Shao, MD

Vascular Surgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Shao, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Shao works at CTVSA in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Lymphedema and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Medical Pavilion, Suite 780
    5140 N California Ave Ste 780, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 989-3957
  2. 2
    Swedish Covenant Wound Care Center
    2751 W Winona St, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 989-6202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Lymphedema
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Lymphedema
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shao?

    Jul 19, 2022
    I've had several visits to Dr. Shao to care for a wound. From the moment of making an appointment through the end, his team is tops! Front office, nurses, assistants: all of them are committed to an excellent health care outcome. Dr. Shao is a very good communicator, let me know my options, and has been first rate in follow up. I'm sure he sees many patients, and I am guessing they all feel the same level of attention and care from him and his team. If I could give more than 5* I would!
    Dent D. — Jul 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Shao, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Shao, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shao to family and friends

    Dr. Shao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Shao, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Shao, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508196122
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Medical Center-Vascular Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Medical Center-General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Shao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shao has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Lymphedema and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Shao, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.