Dr. Michael Shao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Shao, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Shao works at
Locations
-
1
Galter Medical Pavilion, Suite 7805140 N California Ave Ste 780, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 989-3957
-
2
Swedish Covenant Wound Care Center2751 W Winona St, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 989-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shao?
I've had several visits to Dr. Shao to care for a wound. From the moment of making an appointment through the end, his team is tops! Front office, nurses, assistants: all of them are committed to an excellent health care outcome. Dr. Shao is a very good communicator, let me know my options, and has been first rate in follow up. I'm sure he sees many patients, and I am guessing they all feel the same level of attention and care from him and his team. If I could give more than 5* I would!
About Dr. Michael Shao, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1508196122
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Medical Center-Vascular Surgery
- University Of Chicago Medical Center-General Surgery
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- MIT
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shao works at
Dr. Shao has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Lymphedema and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shao speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.