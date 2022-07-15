Overview

Dr. Michael Shanks, DO is an Urology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Shanks works at Regional Health Urology in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.