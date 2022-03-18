Dr. Michael Shafran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Shafran, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Shafran, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Shafran Plastic Surgery Center2 Park Ln Fl 3, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 572-7744Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went for a consultation and let me tell you Dr.Shafran is very open and very honest telling you what you need . His staff is awesome and very friendly they are absolutely the best .
About Dr. Michael Shafran, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1134469992
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Hofstra University
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
