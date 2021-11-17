Dr. Michael Severson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Severson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Severson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Severson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Severson works at
Locations
St Luke's Clinic Pain Management520 S Eagle Rd Ste 1222, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 947-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Severson was personable and extremely professional. I was asked several times if I had questions about the procedure. The doctor guided me through every step and the procedure was completely painless. I have read the negative reviews and do not understand them.
About Dr. Michael Severson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205827904
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Severson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Severson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Severson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Severson works at
Dr. Severson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Steroid Injection and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Severson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Severson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Severson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Severson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Severson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.