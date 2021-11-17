Overview

Dr. Michael Severson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Severson works at St. Luke's Clinic - Pain Management in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Steroid Injection and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.